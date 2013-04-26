AIA posts 25 pct jump in Q1 2013 new business growth

April 26 (Reuters) - AIA Group Ltd, Asia’s No. 3 insurer, posted a 25 percent increase in the value of its new business in the first quarter of 2013, the company said on Friday.

New business, a measure of the present value of future business, rose to $291 million, up from $232 million in the same period a year earlier. The margin on that business fell 3.7 percentage points to 38.4 percent.

AIA said more of its business came from developed Asian markets such as South Korea. It also said its VONB margin was impacted by integrating its purchase of ING Groep NV’s Malaysian operations and a higher corporate tax rate in Thailand.

For full statement, here (Reporting by Clare Baldwin in SINGAPORE; Editing by Stephen Coates)