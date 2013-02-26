FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIA reports new business grew 27 percent in 2012
February 26, 2013 / 10:21 PM / in 5 years

AIA reports new business grew 27 percent in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Asia’s No. 3 insurer, AIA Group Ltd, reported a 27 percent rise in its value of new business last fiscal year, helped by growth in Thailand and Singapore.

The company’s value of new business, which measures the present value of future business, rose to $1.19 billion in the year ended Nov. 30, while its new business margin climbed 6.4 percentage points to 43.6 percent. AIA’s net profit was $3.02 billion or 18 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected per share earnings of 22 cents, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting By Clare Baldwin and Ben Berkowitz)

