UPDATE 1-AIA first-half net profit, value of new business rises

July 26 (Reuters) - AIA Group Ltd, Asia’s No. 3 insurer, reported a 28 percent rise in its value of new business in the first half of the year.

Value of new business (VONB), a key metric for insurance companies that measures the present value of future business, rose 28 percent to $512 million in the first half while VONB margins climbed 6.6 percentage points to 42.6 percent.

Net profit rose 10 percent to $1.44 billion.

AIA, which is among the final round bidders for parts of ING’s Asian insurance business, has benefited from the region’s relatively high savings rate and growing middle class, and has not been weighed down as much as its rivals by underperforming businesses.

Embedded value, another closely-watched measure of an insurer’s health, rose 6 percent to $28.84 billion.

As an insurer whose operations span Asia but do not extend into the troubled economies of Europe or the United States, AIA is in a strong position to buy ING’s insurance assets.

AIA had $3.11 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of May 31, 2012 and has secured between $6 billion and $8 billion in financing for its planned ING bid.

The insurer declared an interim dividend of 12.33 Hong Kong cents, an increase of 12 percent.