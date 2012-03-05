FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIA shares suspended -HKEx
March 5, 2012 / 12:40 AM / 6 years ago

AIA shares suspended -HKEx

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 5 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of AIA Group Ltd was suspended on Monday, according to a filing to the Hong Kong exchange.

AIA said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse that AIG had commenced a potential placement of a significant proportion of its shares in the company, and was expected to use the proceeds to further reduce the balance of its debt to the U.S. government.

AIG announced it commenced a sale of ordinary shares of AIA Group Ltd by means of a placement to certain institutional investors, and expects the pricing to occur no later than March 6.

