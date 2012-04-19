AIA's Q1 new business growth up 27 pct

April 19 (Reuters) - Asia’s No. 3 insurer AIA Group Ltd on Friday said the value of its new business rose 27 percent in the first quarter, boosted by strong growth in China.

The insurer’s value of new business, or VONB, rose to $232 million in the three months ended Feb. 29, 2012, it said in a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. VONB is a measure of the present value of future business.

AIA’s margin on that business rose 6.9 percentage points to 42.1 percent from 35.2 percent a year earlier.