Allied Irish Banks to appoint Bernard Byrne as new CEO - Bloomberg
#Financials
April 24, 2015 / 2:56 PM / 2 years ago

Allied Irish Banks to appoint Bernard Byrne as new CEO - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 24 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks intends to appoint Bernard Byrne, currently head of retail and business banking, as chief executive following the departure of David Duffy, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

The lender has submitted Byrne’s name to the European Central Bank’s banking supervision unit for approval, the report said.

A spokeswoman for AIB declined to comment. A spokesman for Ireland’s department of finance said he could not comment as the appointment process had not yet been completed.

Duffy announced in January that he was leaving to run National Australia Bank’s troubled British business.

Allied Irish Banks last year joined rival Bank of Ireland in returning to profit and the government hopes to sell up to a 25 percent stake this year or early next.

Byrne started his career at accounting firm PwC, spent six years as finance director and Irish electric utility ESB and served for one year as AIB’s chief financial officer, according to his LinkedIn profile. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

