Allied Irish Banks raises 750 mln euros in bond issue to help repay bailout

DUBLIN/LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters/IFR) - Allied Irish Banks (AIB) raised 750 million euros ($803 million) in a bond issue on Thursday as part of a plan to start repaying a state bailout, enjoying strong demand that bodes well for a planned stock market flotation next year.

The government has pumped 21 billion euros ($22 billion) into AIB since the 2007-2009 financial crisis, the biggest bailout given to any Irish bank still trading, and will recoup an initial 1.6 billion under its capital reorganisation.

As part of the plan, the 99 percent state-owned bank pledged to issue at least 750 million euros of Lower Tier 2 (LT2) bonds, its first subordinated offering since it imposed severe losses on subordinated debt holders four years ago.

The bank sold the 10-year paper at a yield of around 4.15 percent and investors bid for more than 5 billion euros in the much-anticipated deal, according to one lead banker.

The demand came despite the bank having imposed losses of up to 90 percent on junior bondholders in 2011 to help the government cut 5 billion euros from a bill to save the country’s banks that eventually cost 64 billion euros, or around 40 percent of annual economic output.

Ireland’s slimmed-down lenders have since begun to recover along with the Irish economy, set to grow by more than 6 percent this year and forecast to be the fastest growing in Europe for a third successive year in 2016.

AIB, which almost tripled its first-half pretax profit, said on Tuesday it had generated more capital in the third quarter, reduced its bad loans by more than 10 percent and increased its net interest margin.

The government, which has already recouped the cash invested in rival Bank of Ireland and earlier this year returned part of the much smaller bank permanent tsb to private ownership, expects to recover more than it invested in AIB over a number of years.

The bank will repay another 1.6 billion euros next July when state-owned contingent capital notes (CoCos) mature, and if it is returned to power early next year, the government will sell a 25 percent stake on the stock market within months of re-election. ($1 = 0.9340 euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, Julian Baker and Alice Gledhill; Editing by David Holmes)