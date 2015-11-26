FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIB to price 500m PNC5 AT1 bond at 7.375% yield
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
November 26, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

AIB to price 500m PNC5 AT1 bond at 7.375% yield

Alice Gledhill

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 26 (IFR) - Allied Irish Banks will price its 500m perpetual non call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond at a yield of 7.375%, following guidance of 7.50% area, according to a lead.

Books will close at 9.30am UK time.

The new Additional Tier 1 bonds will be temporarily written down if the bank’s CET1 ratio falls below 7%.

The no-grow deal is expected to be rated B- by Fitch.

Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are joint structuring advisers, together with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Davy, Goodbody and HSBC as joint leads. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Robert Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.