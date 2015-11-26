AIB to price 500m PNC5 AT1 bond at 7.375% yield

LONDON, Nov 26 (IFR) - Allied Irish Banks will price its 500m perpetual non call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond at a yield of 7.375%, following guidance of 7.50% area, according to a lead.

Books will close at 9.30am UK time.

The new Additional Tier 1 bonds will be temporarily written down if the bank’s CET1 ratio falls below 7%.

The no-grow deal is expected to be rated B- by Fitch.

Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are joint structuring advisers, together with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Davy, Goodbody and HSBC as joint leads. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Robert Smith)