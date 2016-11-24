FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
AIB capable of paying "conservative" ongoing state dividend-CFO
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 24, 2016 / 12:31 PM / 9 months ago

AIB capable of paying "conservative" ongoing state dividend-CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - State-owned Allied Irish Banks' is in a position to pay a conservative, ongoing dividend to the government and talks are continuing over when it can restart payments following the financial crisis, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

"Given we are currently generating about 1 billion euros on a recurring basis and were paying 440 million to the government on non-equity instruments, we would view ourselves absolutely being in a position to pay a conservative level of dividend on an ongoing basis," Mark Bourke told a parliamentary committee.

Bourke said the 99 percent state-owned lender did not mind whether it repaid the state via dividends or a share sale and is engaged with regulators and government over its dividend policy with the objective of beginning payments as early as possible. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Adrian Croft)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.