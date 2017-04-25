FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish central bank fines AIB 2.3 mln euros for regulatory failures
April 25, 2017 / 11:04 PM / 4 months ago

Irish central bank fines AIB 2.3 mln euros for regulatory failures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 26 (Reuters) - Ireland's Central Bank said on Wednesday it had fined Allied Irish Banks 2.275 million euros ($2.5 million) for "significant failures" in money laundering and terrorist financing controls.

AIB was found to have failed to immediately report suspicious transactions to police and tax authorities and to carry out due diligence on some customers, the central bank said.

AIB said in a statement that all the breaches took place before July 8, 2014 and a comprehensive risk mitigation programme had since been put in place.

Rival Ulster Bank, owned by Royal Bank of Scotland, was fined 3.3 million euros by the central bank last year for similar breaches. ($1 = 0.9138 euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by David Clarke)

