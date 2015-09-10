Allied Irish Bank share sale might not happen for a year - fin min

DUBLIN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Irish government might not sell its first 25 percent stake in Allied Irish Banks until the autumn of 2016 because elections are due to fall early next year, finance minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.

“I have decided that I don’t want to be selling 25 percent of AIB in the middle of an election campaign because with all the different policy options that would be thrown around, I don’t think it would be good for values,” Noonan told a parliamentary committee.

“There won’t be any sale in AIB until the election is beside us. At the earliest, it will be May, June or maybe later, maybe in the autumn of next year and that depends on the incoming government but we’re making the plans and arrangements.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)