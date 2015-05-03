FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish fin min says no need to sell AIB stake before election
Sections
Featured
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
North Korea
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 3, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

Irish fin min says no need to sell AIB stake before election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 3 (Reuters) - The Irish government does not need to sell part of its 99-percent stake in Allied Irish Banks before parliamentary elections due to be held early next year, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Sunday.

“This is not being dictated by any political agenda. It looks now like the earliest opportunity will be November, December, and I‘m not going to rush it. I don’t need to sell any bit of AIB before the election,” Noonan told national broadcaster RTE.

“All I need to do is show that it has value. If I‘m still there after the election, I will dispose of it when I am convinced that I‘m getting the best return for the taxpayer,” Noonan said, adding he would like to serve a second term as finance minister if asked. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.