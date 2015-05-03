Irish fin min says no need to sell AIB stake before election

DUBLIN, May 3 (Reuters) - The Irish government does not need to sell part of its 99-percent stake in Allied Irish Banks before parliamentary elections due to be held early next year, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Sunday.

“This is not being dictated by any political agenda. It looks now like the earliest opportunity will be November, December, and I‘m not going to rush it. I don’t need to sell any bit of AIB before the election,” Noonan told national broadcaster RTE.

“All I need to do is show that it has value. If I‘m still there after the election, I will dispose of it when I am convinced that I‘m getting the best return for the taxpayer,” Noonan said, adding he would like to serve a second term as finance minister if asked. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)