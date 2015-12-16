FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allied Irish says full reprivatisation will likely take 5-10 years
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 16, 2015 / 12:42 PM / 2 years ago

Allied Irish says full reprivatisation will likely take 5-10 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - It will likely take five to 10 years for the government to sell its entire 99 percent shareholding in Allied Irish Banks following a planned minority stake sale next year, the bank’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

“I think it’s in the five to 10 (year) category, it’s not, based on current assumptions, in the 10-plus and it’s unlikely to be in the next very short number of years given the amount of value that needs to accrete,” Bernard Byrne told reporters.

Byrne also said AIB is building capital “quite comfortably” right now and will be in a very comfortable position by 2019 to be able to meet a new central bank buffer announced last week forcing the bank to hold an extra chunk of capital.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.