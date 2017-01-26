FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Irish fin min says AIB share sale likely in May or June
January 26, 2017 / 2:59 PM / 7 months ago

Irish fin min says AIB share sale likely in May or June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Ireland will likely sell a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in May or June, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.

Last year Ireland pushed back the likely timetable for a partial sale of its 21 billion euro ($22 billion) investment to 2017 from 2016, citing unfavourable market conditions. AIB is 99 percent state-owned.

"All the banks are trading profitably and we're set to organise an IPO, probably in May or June, to sell around 25 percent of it," Noonan told journalists in Brussels. ($1 = 0.9357 euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

