9 months ago
Ireland to select banks for possible sale of shares in Allied Irish Banks
#Financials
November 17, 2016 / 5:20 PM / 9 months ago

Ireland to select banks for possible sale of shares in Allied Irish Banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ireland has begun the process of putting together a syndicate of investment banks in readiness for a possible offer of shares in state-owned lender Allied Irish Banks but the government said the move did not mean it had a specific timetable in mind.

Finance Minister Michael Noonan said last week he was holding open the possibility of selling a 25 percent stake in AIB next year, subject to market conditions.

Earlier this year Dublin postponed its plan to recoup some of its 21 billion-euro investment in the 99 percent state-owned bank to 2017.

"While there is no fixed timetable for a sale at this time ... this appointment (of the banks) is a necessary next step in order to provide the state with the option to sell some of the state's shareholding in AIB during 2017 or indeed early 2018," Noonan said in a statement.

The department of finance will select the global sale coordinators for an 18-month period, which could then be extended, the statement said.

"The ultimate decision will be subject to a range of factors including prevailing market conditions," Noonan said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
