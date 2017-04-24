FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Irish Fin Min says UK election won't affect AIB IPO timing
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 24, 2017 / 1:42 PM / 4 months ago

Irish Fin Min says UK election won't affect AIB IPO timing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 24 (Reuters) - The British election on June 8 will not impact the timing of Irish government plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) of shares in state-owned Allied Irish Banks, Ireland's Finance Minister said on Monday.

The government has repeatedly said that the next available window for an IPO is between mid May and the first week of July and Michael Noonan said there would be plenty of time to get the IPO away in the weeks after June 8.

"We haven't decided on any particular date. What we have said is the window of opportunity for a variety of reasons is between mid May and early July and the UK election doesn't interfere with that window," Noonan told reporters in Dublin.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by David Clarke

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.