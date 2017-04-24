Irish Fin Min says UK election won't affect AIB IPO timing

DUBLIN, April 24 (Reuters) - The British election on June 8 will not impact the timing of Irish government plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) of shares in state-owned Allied Irish Banks, Ireland's Finance Minister said on Monday.

The government has repeatedly said that the next available window for an IPO is between mid May and the first week of July and Michael Noonan said there would be plenty of time to get the IPO away in the weeks after June 8.

"We haven't decided on any particular date. What we have said is the window of opportunity for a variety of reasons is between mid May and early July and the UK election doesn't interfere with that window," Noonan told reporters in Dublin.