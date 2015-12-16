FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIB chairman sees big appetite for potential IPO
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 16, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

AIB chairman sees big appetite for potential IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks expects strong demand from investors if the government goes ahead with its planned sale of a 25 percent stake after elections next year, the 99-percent state owned bank’s chairman said on Wednesday.

“Whenever it happens that the shares are listed, subject to market conditions, we expect very strong investment appetite for this bank. The appetite for the two securities we issued was absolutely enormous,” Richard Pym told a shareholder meeting, referring to recent bond sales.

“People do want to buy AIB, they do want to buy into the Irish success story. There is a very strong investment story.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.