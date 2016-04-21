FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland not wedded to Q4 share sale of AIB - finance minister
April 21, 2016

Ireland not wedded to Q4 share sale of AIB - finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 21 (Reuters) - Ireland has not made an “irretrievable” decision to go ahead with the sale of a 25 percent stake in Allied Irish Banks this year and a final call will be made in the early days of a new government, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said.

“We’ve been watching the markets, the markets haven’t been as strong as they were last year, we’d only sell in a strong market. We want to get full value for AIB,” Noonan, who had previously expected a sale this year, told reporters on Thursday.

“No irretrievable decision has been made to go ahead in the final quarter of the year but we’ll have to take a decision in the early days of the new government.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
