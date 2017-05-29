FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Ireland must make call on AIB IPO in next 10 days -minister
May 29, 2017 / 12:54 PM / 3 months ago

Ireland must make call on AIB IPO in next 10 days -minister

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 29 (Reuters) - Ireland will have to decide in the next 10 days on whether to press ahead with a planned initial public offering of Allied Irish Bank or put it off until later this year, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Monday.

"The first window was from mid-May to the end of June, we're in the middle of that window now so I'll have to make a decision either to go ahead or to wait for the next window in the autumn," Noonan told national broadcaster RTE.

"We're watching the markets very carefully, which are quite benign, especially towards bank shares at present, but we're watching other events as well that could put us off track, like the election in the UK. The decision hasn't been made yet but will have to be made in the next 10 days." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)

