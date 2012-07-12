FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RLPC-AIB sells 300 mln euro of loans to BoAML
July 12, 2012 / 1:16 PM / in 5 years

RLPC-AIB sells 300 mln euro of loans to BoAML

Claire Ruckin

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Bank has sold a 300 million euro-equivalent ($367.48 million) portfolio of loans to Bank of America Merrill Lynch as struggling banks continue to de-risk, banking sources said on Thursday.

The Irish bank put the portfolio of leveraged and corporate loans up for sale a couple of weeks ago via traders in Europe’s secondary loan market and sold them this month, the banking sources said.

Both AIB and BoAML declined to comment.

The portfolio consisted of well-known leveraged credits including Spanish pizza delivery business Telepizza, Spanish womenswear retailer Cortefiel and Bulgarian telecoms firm Bulgaria Telecomunications, the bankers said.

Banks from indebted Eurozone countries have been looking to dump billions of loans in leveraged, corporate, real estate, project finance and infrastructure debt.

The move is designed to cut losses from unprofitable loans that cost more to fund than they earn and reduce bank balance sheets before the impending Basel III capital accord makes holding the loans punitively expensive.

US and Asian banks as well as a number of hedge funds have been active buyers of this debt, which can be picked up at a good discount, traders said.

AIB is also cutting costs aggressively in a drive to return to profitability by 2014.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
