DUBLIN, April 24 (Reuters) - State-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) said it will increase variable mortgage rates by up to 0.4 percent from June as it tries to curb losses.

The bank said in a statement it does not anticipate any further variable mortgage price increases in 2013.

AIB in March said it was moving back towards profitability after cutting its operating loss by a quarter last year and improving margins so far this year.