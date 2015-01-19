FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish FinMin says AIB CEO resignation won't hit share sale
January 19, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 3 years ago

Irish FinMin says AIB CEO resignation won't hit share sale

DUBLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Ireland’s finance minister on Monday said he did not expect the resignation of Allied Irish Banks (AIB) Chief Executive David Duffy to damage the government’s attempts to sell part of the bank.

AIB said on Monday that Duffy was stepping down to take over National Australia Bank’s UK business, just days after the Irish government appointed advisers to begin the AIB share sale.

The finance minister, Michael Noonan, said Duffy would leave the bank in six months’ time.

“I don’t think it will set back what we started two weeks ago,” Noonan said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)

