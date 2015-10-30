FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIB says report of possible 1.5-2 bln eur share redemption 'seems sensible'
October 30, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

AIB says report of possible 1.5-2 bln eur share redemption 'seems sensible'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks’ chief executive on Friday said a report it may redeem between 1.5 billion and 2 billion euros of government-owned preference shares by the end of the year “seems sensible”, but declined to detail the bank’s exact plans.

“It is obviously subject to an agreement with the SSM (Single Supervisory Mechanism), people are talking in a range that seems sensible but I‘m not going to comment on an actual number at this stage,” Bernard Byrne told journalists when asked about a report that mentioned the range.

“Hopefully in the next number of weeks we should be able to get to conclusion.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; writing by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)

