AIB CEO says a Brexit vote could affect IPO plans

DUBLIN, March 3 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks’ potential return to the stockmarket later this year could be affected if Britain decides to leave the European Union in a referendum in June, the bank’s chief executive said on Thursday.

The bank said in its full-year results on Thursday that a so-called “Brexit” was “fraught with economic uncertainty” for Ireland and said it has made contingency plans for such an outcome.

“It could have an impact but given the size and scale of our business in that market place (Britain), it’s less likely to have an impact but I couldn’t tell,” AIB’s CEO Bernard Byrne told a news conference when asked if a possible Brexit could halt an initial public offering (IPO) in the third quarter. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Susan Fenton)