6 months ago
Irish fin min says AIB results support 2017 IPO plans
March 2, 2017 / 7:19 AM / 6 months ago

Irish fin min says AIB results support 2017 IPO plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks (AIB) results and first proposed dividend since 2008 support the view that 2017 is an appropriate time to consider an IPO of the state-owned bank, finance minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.

Last year, Ireland delayed the timetable for selling a 25 percent stake in AIB, citing unfavourable market conditions, but Noonan said last month that rising bank share prices suggested the government might get the value needed.

"These results confirm the view that 2017 represents an appropriate time to consider an Initial Public Offering of AIB," Noonan said in a statement.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely

