FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Allied irish says made Q1 profit, NIM increases
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 1, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Allied irish says made Q1 profit, NIM increases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks Plc

* Group remained profitable in q1 2015

* Net interest margin (nim), excluding elg, increased to 1.87%

* Net loan book increased marginally to c.eur 64bn including positive foreign exchange movements

* Accounts in arrears in irish residential mortgage portfolio decreased by 6% since december 2014

* Reduction of eur 1.7bn since end 2014 in impaired loan volumes to eur 20.5bn

* Fully loaded cet1 capital* increased from 11.8% as at 31 st december 2014 to approximately 12.2%

* Overall provision writeback in q1 2015 of approximately eur 0.3bn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.