BRIEF-Allied Irish Banks posts 1.1 bln euro full year profit

March 5 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks

* Fy profit before tax 1.1 billion euros versus loss before tax of 1.7 billion euros a year ago

* Total provision writeback of 188 million euros versus 1.9 billion eur in 2013

* H1 net interest margin 1.69 percent at end-Dec versus 1.64 in Q3

* Loan to deposit ratio 99 percent at end-Dec, Core Tier 1 ratio 16.4 percent

* Net loans fell to 63.4 billion eur from 64.6 billion eur at end-June

* Stock of impaired loans decreased by 6.7 billion euros to 22.2 billion