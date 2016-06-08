FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Full Allied Irish reprivatisation may take 15 years - finance ministry
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 8, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

Full Allied Irish reprivatisation may take 15 years - finance ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 8 (Reuters) - It will take Ireland between 8 and 15 years, depending on market conditions, to recoup its full investment in state-owned Allied Irish Banks, finance ministry officials said in a briefing note published on Wednesday.

Ireland pumped 20.7 billion euros ($23.56 billion) into the country’s second largest bank, whose chief executive estimated in December that it would take five to 10 years for the government to sell its entire 99.8 percent shareholding.

Dublin has since pushed back an initial 25 percent sale to the first quarter of 2017 at the earliest and the note said that the net shortfall in its investment in the bank, including fees and repayments to date, deteriorated to 4.9 billion euros by May from 2.7 billion euros at the end of 2015. ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.