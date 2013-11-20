FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investors give strong support to AIB's senior return
November 20, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

Investors give strong support to AIB's senior return

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 20 (IFR) - Investors have put in orders of EUR3.5bn for Allied Irish Banks’s first senior bond deal since the financial crisis, according to a lead manager.

Guidance on the three-year unsecured issue has been finalised at 235bp over mid-swaps, the tight end of plus 240bp area (plus or minus 5bp) official guidance and after initial marketing at plus 250bp area.

Lead managers Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Nomura have sized the deal at EUR500m. There are over 300 accounts in the order book.

