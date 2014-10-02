FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investment trust trade body appoints Peter Arthur as chairman
October 2, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

Investment trust trade body appoints Peter Arthur as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Association of Investment Companies, the trade body for the UK’s investment trust industry, said on Thursday it had appointed Peter Arthur as chairman, starting January 2015.

He will replace Andrew Bell, chief executive of Witan Investment Trust, who has been on the board for nine years, the last two as chairman, the AIC said in a statement.

Arthur joined the AIC board in 2011, and was elected deputy chairman in 2013 and is also chairman of Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Huw Jones)

