Hutchison Port Holdings buys stake in Egyptian ports operator - statement

DUBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - Hutchison Port Holdings (HPH) has bought a 30.3 percent stake in Egypt’s Alexandria International Container Terminals (AICT) from a fund co-founded by HSBC, the seller said on Monday.

The $300 million Middle East North Africa Infrastructure Fund is managed by MENA Infrastructure, a fund manager owned by HSBC, Abu Dhabi’s Waha Capital and Dubai’s Fajr Capital.

The fund sold the stake in AICT, which owns and operates two container terminals in Egypt, for an undisclosed amount, MENA Infrastructure said in an emailed statement.

The Egyptian deal was the fund’s first exit.

HPH is the ports services division of CK Hutchison Holdings , which is owned by Asia’s richest man Li Ka-shing.

The fund also said it had sold a 38.1 per cent stake in Oman’s United Power Company, which operates a 270 megawatt natural gas-fired power plant near Nizwa, to Saudi Arabia’s Khaled Juffali Energy and Utilities.

The plant sells power to Oman Power & Water Procurement company, it said.

The fund did not disclose the value of either deal. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Matt Smith and David Clarke)