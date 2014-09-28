FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air France pilots decide to end strike - union official
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 28, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

Air France pilots decide to end strike - union official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Air France pilots have decided to end to a two-week strike that crippled the French airline, a union official told Reuters on Sunday.

Air France had been locked in a dispute with pilots over plans to create a low-cost operation, triggering a walkout that has cost it up to 20 million euros ($25 million) a day.

“I can confirm that the SNPL (the airline’s main union) has decided to put an end to the strike,” Julien Doboz, spokesman for the sister Air France pilot union SPAF, told Reuters.

Nobody at SNPL was immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and Sophie Louet; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.