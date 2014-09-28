Air France pilots decide to end strike - union official

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Air France pilots have decided to end to a two-week strike that crippled the French airline, a union official told Reuters on Sunday.

Air France had been locked in a dispute with pilots over plans to create a low-cost operation, triggering a walkout that has cost it up to 20 million euros ($25 million) a day.

“I can confirm that the SNPL (the airline’s main union) has decided to put an end to the strike,” Julien Doboz, spokesman for the sister Air France pilot union SPAF, told Reuters.

Nobody at SNPL was immediately available for comment.