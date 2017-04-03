FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIG board 'actively engaged' in search for new CEO -chairman
#Market News
April 3, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 5 months ago

AIG board 'actively engaged' in search for new CEO -chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc's board of directors is "actively engaged in the process of identifying the right individual to serve" as the insurance company's chief executive, its chairman wrote in a letter to shareholders on Monday.

AIG's board and management "believe strongly that we are on the right strategic path" and expect to "gain the benefit" of actions the insurer took in 2016 with a "significantly improved risk profile and more efficient cost base," wrote Douglas Steenland, AIG's non-executive chairman of the board, in a letter that accompanied the insurer's 2016 annual report. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by David Gregorio)

