FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
U.S. prevails over ex-AIG CEO Greenberg over insurer's bailout
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 2:06 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. prevails over ex-AIG CEO Greenberg over insurer's bailout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday said the U.S. government did not commit an "illegal exaction" harming American International Group Inc shareholders led by former Chief Executive Maurice "Hank" Greenberg when it bailed out the insurer in 2008.

The Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. also said Greenberg's Starr International Co did not have legal standing to pursue claims over the government's acquisition of AIG stock, because those claims belonged exclusively to AIG.

Tuesday's decision vacated part of a lower court ruling that the U.S. Federal Reserve exceeded its authority in engineering the buyout. No damages had been awarded in that ruling. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.