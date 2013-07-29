Fed's Bernanke should testify in AIG bailout lawsuit -judge

July 29 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke should testify in the lawsuit by American International Group Inc’s former chief Maurice “Hank” Greenberg against the United States over the insurer’s 2008 bailout, a judge ruled on Monday.

Judge Thomas Wheeler of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims rejected the government’s effort to keep Bernanke from being deposed, saying the Fed chairman was a “central figure” in the decision to bail out AIG.

“Indeed, the court cannot fathom having to decide this multi-billion dollar claim without the testimony of such a key government decision maker,” Wheeler wrote. “These facts constitute ‘extraordinary circumstances’ for the taking of Mr. Bernanke’s deposition.”

Greenberg’s Starr International Co, which once had a 12 percent stake in AIG, is suing over the government’s taking of a 79.9 percent stake in the insurer in September 2008 and a separate 1-for-20 reverse stock split in June 2009.