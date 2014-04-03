BRIEF-AIG seeks to void NYS insurance licensing requirements, sues Lawsky

April 3 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc : * Sues nys financial services superintendent benjamin lawsky over insurance
licensing requirements -- court filing * Seeks to halt state’s effort to enforce insurance law against the company
over activities by its former unit alico * Says New York has threatened to begin proceedings to recoup substantial
monetary penalties based on alico’s alleged unlicensed marketing of foreign
insurance products * Seeks court order that New York insurance law’s licensing requirements are
unconstitutional * Says its lawsuit follows recent $50 million fine by New York against Metlife
Inc * Says lawsky trying to impose “catch-22” by forcing businesses that want to
market foreign insurance products, involuntarily to also issue insurance to
New York residents, in order to be licensed