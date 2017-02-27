Feb 27 American International Group Inc's
directors are discussing whether to penalize or oust
Chief Executive Peter Hancock over a major setback in the
insurance firm's turnaround plan, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Fifteen directors are expected to debate on various
potential actions at a board meeting in early March, the report
said. (on.wsj.com/2lYNS53)
The goals for AIG's restructuring plan include returning $25
billion to shareholders and becoming a "leaner, more profitable
and focused insurer" by trimming its property and casualty
business and shedding unwanted assets.
AIG could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)