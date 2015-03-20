FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIG investors' $970.5 mln settlement wins approval
March 20, 2015 / 7:20 PM / 3 years ago

AIG investors' $970.5 mln settlement wins approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc shareholders won approval on Friday of a $970.5 million settlement resolving claims that they were misled about its subprime mortgage exposure, leading to a liquidity crisis and $182.3 billion in federal bailouts.

U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in Manhattan granted final approval at a hearing to what lawyers for the investors call one of the largest class action settlements to come out of the 2008 financial crisis.

It marks the largest shareholder class action settlement in a case where no criminal or regulatory enforcement actions were ever pursued, the plaintiffs’ lawyers have said.

Reporting by Nate Raymond and Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Diane Craft

