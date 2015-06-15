Breakingviews: Judge humbles Greenberg and Uncle Sam in one shot

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - A U.S. judge has humbled Maurice “Hank” Greenberg and Uncle Sam in one shot. The former boss of American International Group proved the insurer’s $182 billion rescue in 2008 was technically illegal. Yet the judge on Monday decided the government owes Greenberg no money. What can probably be spun as a victory for both sides will surely please neither.

Greenberg and other AIG shareholders claimed the Federal Reserve acted illegally in extracting terms like an initial 80 percent equity stake and punitive lending rates. They sought as much as $50 billion in damages. The Fed, meanwhile, offered what seemed a reasonable rebuttal: AIG was on the brink of bankruptcy, and its shares were in danger of becoming worthless.

Judge Thomas Wheeler of the Court of Federal Claims in Washington ruled that Greenberg was right on the law. The statute authorizing the bailout loan allowed the Fed to charge interest but not to acquire equity. He also said the Fed’s terms were illegally onerous, especially when compared with those offered to other beneficiaries of federal relief, like banks.

The problem for Greenberg, though, was that everyone ultimately came out ahead. As the government pointed out, the shareholders’ 20 percent stake in AIG after the rescue was worth more than the 100 percent they owned before. The investors argued that they were owed more, but the judge didn’t buy it. “In the end ... if not for the government’s intervention,” he wrote, “AIG would have filed for bankruptcy.”

Greenberg deserves little sympathy. He left AIG in 2005 under a cloud of questionable dealings, and the beast he created ultimately defied others’ attempts to control it. Without government intervention, he would probably have ended up with nothing.

The split decision is, however, a useful warning for officials like former Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and ex-Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke. The unprecedented and lightning-fast nature of the 2008 crisis arguably excused some overreach, but their successors won’t be able to assume that pretty much anything goes.

The former CEO will no doubt say he served the public interest by holding Washington accountable. Meanwhile the government has a better idea what it’s allowed to do. Perhaps most usefully, though, huge egos on both sides have finally been cut down to size.

CONTEXT NEWS

- A U.S. judge on June 15 ruled that the U.S. government does not owe Maurice “Hank” Greenberg and other American International Group shareholders any damages over the insurance company’s 2008 bailout.

- Former AIG Chief Executive Greenberg, through his company Starr International, sued the government in 2011. He argued that federal officials overreached in the initial $85 million loan package to the company, which included an interest rate of 14 percent and a nearly 80 percent equity stake.

- Judge Thomas Wheeler of the Court of Federal Claims in Washington partially ruled in favor of Greenberg on the issue of government liability, but Greenberg had sought as much as $50 billion in damages on behalf of Starr and about 270,000 other shareholders.

- Starr International was AIG’s largest shareholder at the time of the bailout, with a 12 percent stake.

- In his opinion, Wheeler said the government showed “unduly harsh treatment” of AIG compared with other institutions it bailed out, but that was not enough reason to compensate Greenberg.