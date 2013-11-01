FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIG hopes to make decision on ILFC sale or IPO in Q4-CEO
November 1, 2013 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

AIG hopes to make decision on ILFC sale or IPO in Q4-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Insurer American International Group hopes to make a decision on the sale or initial public offering of its ILFC aircraft leasing unit in the fourth quarter, the company’s chief executive said on Friday.

While a consortium of buyers is making progress on the purchase, AIG chief Robert Benmosche said on a post-earnings conference call, the company is considering whether it can close the transaction this quarter or should instead commit to an IPO path.

“So that is a decision we hope to make in this fourth quarter,” he said.

AIG said in December 2012 that it had reached an agreement to sell a stake of up to 90 percent of California-based ILFC to a consortium of investors, based mainly in China, for $4.7 billion.

But the Chinese consortium has missed earlier deadlines in the sale process, which is still ongoing.

