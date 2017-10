May 31 (Reuters) - Insurer American International Group on Friday said it had not received a scheduled deposit payment related to its sale of airplane leasing company ILFC to a Chinese consortium.

It was not immediately clear from AIG’s regulatory filing what that meant for the fate of the deal, and AIG spokesmen were not immediately available to comment. AIG said last December it would sell most of ILFC to the consortium for up to $4.8 billion.