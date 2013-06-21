FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIG extends deadline for consortium to buy aircraft-leasing unit
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2013 / 11:18 PM / in 4 years

AIG extends deadline for consortium to buy aircraft-leasing unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - American International Group’s unit extended the date for a Chinese consortium to get regulatory approvals to buy the airplane-leasing business till July 31.

AIG announced the deal to sell International Lease Finance Corp (ILFC) last December for $4.8 billion to a consortium including New China Trust, one-fifth owned by Barclays Plc , China Aviation Industrial Fund and P3 Investments Ltd.

Last month, the two sides agreed to extend the deadline for the deal’s closing by a month, to mid-June.

AIG may terminate the deal if it does not close by July 31, ILFC said in an amendment to its initial public offering on Friday. ()

ILFC also said it will not go through with an IPO if the sale is completed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.