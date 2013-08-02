FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIG says still in talks with Chinese group on ILFC deal
August 2, 2013 / 1:10 PM / 4 years ago

AIG says still in talks with Chinese group on ILFC deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. insurer American International Group Inc said it was still in talks with a Chinese consortium regarding the sale of its ILFC aircraft leasing unit for about $4.8 billion.

AIG Chief Executive Bob Benmosche said on a post-earnings conference call that the company was also open to an initial public offering of the unit if a deal does not go through.

Reuters reported on Thursday that AIG was still in talks with the consortium, citing sources.

AIG shares were up more than 4 percent at $49.12 in premarket trading on Friday.

