FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIG may file lawsuit against Morgan Stanley-SEC filing
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2013 / 10:36 PM / 4 years ago

AIG may file lawsuit against Morgan Stanley-SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc may file a lawsuit against Morgan Stanley related to $3.7 billion worth of mortgage securities that the investment bank sponsored or underwrote from 2005 to 2007, and which AIG purchased, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

AIG has terminated a “tolling agreement” with Morgan Stanley, which allowed the companies to try to settle their dispute out of court. The termination will be effective Thursday, according to Morgan Stanley’s 10-Q filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Spokesmen for the two firms did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.