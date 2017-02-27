PRESS DIGEST- Canada - March 7
March 7 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 27 American International Group Inc has appointed Rose Marie Glazer as vice president, deputy general counsel and corporate secretary.
Glazer was previously with Siemens Corp as general counsel, Americas, and corporate secretary.
She succeeds Jeffrey Welikson, who is retiring, and will report to Peter Solmssen, executive vice president and general counsel. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
GENEVA, March 7 Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said he could approach GM again regarding a potential merger, adding a rationale for a tie-up still existed even after the U.S. rival decided to sell its European operations to PSA Group.
SHANGHAI, March 7 Citigroup Inc said on Tuesday it will include China's onshore bonds in its emerging markets and regional indexes, marking another victory in Beijing's efforts to woo foreign investors to its bond market to counter capital outflows.