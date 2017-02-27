Feb 27 American International Group Inc has appointed Rose Marie Glazer as vice president, deputy general counsel and corporate secretary.

Glazer was previously with Siemens Corp as general counsel, Americas, and corporate secretary.

She succeeds Jeffrey Welikson, who is retiring, and will report to Peter Solmssen, executive vice president and general counsel. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)