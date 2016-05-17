FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-AIG general counsel Tom Russo to retire - memo
#Market News
May 17, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

MOVES-AIG general counsel Tom Russo to retire - memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Tom Russo, American International Group Inc’s general counsel, will retire after six years with the insurer, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Russo, 72, will continue to remain the general counsel until the insurer finds a replacement, Chief Executive Peter Hancock wrote in a memo to employees on Tuesday.

Russo led the insurer through negotiations with the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve Bank of New York to repay the government and taxpayers with a profit, according to the memo.

“The in-house team negotiated more than 90 strategic transactions to sell AIG’s non-core assets, guided six sales of AIG common stock by the U.S. Treasury, and fended off unprecedented litigation challenges,” Hancock wrote. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

