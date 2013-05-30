FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIG drops a lawsuit vs NY Fed over Maiden Lane -filing
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2013 / 8:01 PM / 4 years ago

AIG drops a lawsuit vs NY Fed over Maiden Lane -filing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc has agreed to drop litigation against the Federal Reserve Bank of New York over who has the right to sue over losses suffered by the insurer on residential mortgage-related securities.

The insurer and Maiden Lane II, a vehicle created by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to buy troubled RMBS from the insurer, agreed to dismiss the case without prejudice, according to a May 28 court order, which was made public on Thursday.

At issue was whether AIG had assigned to Maiden Lane II its right to sue over losses on RMBS it sold to that entity.

Earlier this month, in a case involving Bank of America Corp’s Countrywide unit, a federal judge in California said AIG may sue over RMBS sold to Maiden Lane II.

“In light of the recent ruling that AIG did not assign its fraud claims to ML II, we have agreed to dismiss our declaratory judgment action, without prejudice to our right to reinstitute it if necessary,” AIG spokesman James Ankner said.

Jack Gutt, a New York Fed spokesman, declined to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.