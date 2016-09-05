FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
AIG raises $192 mln by selling remaining PICC P&C shares-IFR
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2016 / 12:56 AM / a year ago

AIG raises $192 mln by selling remaining PICC P&C shares-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 5 (Reuters) - American International Group (AIG) has raised about HK$1.49 billion ($192 million) by selling its remaining shares in Chinese insurer PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd, IFR reported.

AIG sold 111 million shares at HK$13.46 each after marketing the deal at a floor price of HK$13.39. The shares ended Friday at HK$13.46.

AIG bought PICC P&C shares ahead of the Chinese insurers' Hong Kong IPO in 2003 and has been steadily selling down its shares over the past two years. Including the latest sale, the U.S. insurer has raised about $2.8 billion, according to Reuters calculations.

AIG did not respond to Reuters' request for comment, while PICC P&C could not be reached.

$1 = 7.7550 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.