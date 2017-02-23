Feb 23 Insurance giant American International
Group sees "considerable uncertainty" about U.S. regulations
that deem non-bank financial institutions as being
too-big-to-fail, given the recent change in White House
administrations, according to a filing.
The "appropriateness and federal regulation" of non-bank too
big-to-fail institutions may also be questioned," AIG wrote in
its 2016 annual filing.
Tax reform measures, as discussed by the White House, could
also affect the insurer, AIG said. A change in the U.S.
corporate tax rate could reduce the values of its deferred tax
assets and investments in tax exempt securities, the company
said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by David Gregorio)