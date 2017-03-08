FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
AIG plans to have two subsidiaries in Europe from 2019
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
March 8, 2017 / 1:58 PM / 5 months ago

AIG plans to have two subsidiaries in Europe from 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc said it intends to have two insurance subsidiaries in Europe to continue operation of its business across the European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland once the United Kingdom leaves the European Union.

U.S. insurer AIG which currently writes business in Europe from UK-based insurance company AIG Europe Ltd, and has branches across the EEA and Switzerland, is looking at Luxembourg for its second subsidiary.

AIG joins a growing list of finance industry companies that have said they may have to shift some operations to continental Europe to maintain links to customers after Brexit.

"This is a decisive move that ensures AIG is positioned for whatever form the UK's exit from the EU ultimately takes," Chief Executive Anthony Baldwin said in a statement.

The proposed restructuring is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2019, the company said. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.